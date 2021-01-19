Newsfeed Now: Final preparations for Inauguration Day, Saints fans discuss possible Drew Brees retirement

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President-elect Joe Biden is heading to the nation’s capital one day before he’s officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden are slated to attend a send-off event in Wilmington, where the president-elect has been coordinating policy plans and appointing roles within his administration during the transition period.

He’s expected to deliver remarks from Delaware before traveling to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Other stories in today’s show:

CALLS FOR UNITY: Country superstar Garth Brooks is calling for national unity. So is freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who had been a strong supporter of President Trump.

Both neither of them — and many others — think national unity will be easy to achieve.

A FLAG FOR EVERY TEXAN LOST TO COVID-19: A mesmerizing field of red white and pink flags has transformed the grass in front of Shane Reilly’s central Austin home into a blanket of color.

This eye-catching tribute became a daily project for Reilly starting in May.

WHEN CAN GRANDPARENTS SAFELY VISIT WITH GRANDKIDS? Once vaccinated, senior citizens will want to spend time with their grandkids, but as Dr. Henry Anyimadu, an infectious disease specialist with Hartford HealthCare advises, it’s a “very complicated decision to make.”

He said older folks should wait until they’ve received both doses of the vaccine. Then, allow two to three additional weeks to pass.

IS DREW BREES RETIRING? After a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saints fans are wondering if Drew Brees will retire now.

Rumors are swirling that Brees played his last game in the Superdome last night, but after the game, he said, “I’m going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think a lot about things, just like I did last year, and then make a decision.”

With no decision made yet fans are weighing in.

