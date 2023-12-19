LOCKBOURNE, Ohio (WCMH) – An American e-commerce company that sells clothes, beauty products and home decor announced it will lay off over 200 employees who report to its south Columbus fulfillment center in early 2024.

Seattle-based Zulily announced in a layoff notice that it would be closing its fulfillment center located at 3051 Creekside Parkway in Lockbourne. As a result, 274 employees, including remote employees who report to the facility, will be laid off on Feb. 7, according to the company.

“This layoff will be permanent, and the Company’s operations at the facility will permanently cease,” the layoff notice said.

Ohio employees won’t be the only ones affected by the layoffs – Zulily also has closures planned in Seattle, Washington, where 292 employees will be laid off, and in McCarran, Nevada, where 273 employees will be laid off. All layoffs, totaling more than 800 employees across three states, are effective on Feb. 7.

The layoffs follow multiple lawsuits Zulily has been involved in. In October, Texas-based company Omni Logistics filed a lawsuit alleging Zulily owes the company more than $2.7 million for its services. Additionally, in December, Seattle-based software development consultancy GenUI, filed a lawsuit claiming Zulily owed the company $191,776, GeekWire reported.

Zulily additionally filed its own lawsuit on Monday, alleging Amazon used “bullying” tactics that “set out to destroy” Zulily through a price-fixing scheme.

Zulily asks anyone with questions regarding the layoffs to contact humanresources@zulily.com.