Zion Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Zion Baptist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday, joined by the Dayton Unit of the NAACP.

Zion Baptist Church was founded back in 1870 and is the oldest black Baptist church in Dayton.

The NAACP and Zion first teamed up in 1915. The president of the Dayton Unit NAACP spoke to the congregation about how important the church is to Dayton’s history.

Senior Pastor Dr. Rockney Carter says, “We’re excited and humbled to still be alive. We’re excited to pay homage to such a great organization and such a great leader. One that continues to fight for equal rights and social justice here in the city of Dayton. So we’re excited about this celebration today.”

Organizers say they look forward to the next 150 years of serving their community.