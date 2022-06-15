HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – YWCA Dayton is set to receive $500,000, which will go towards upgrading its new Huber Heights campus.

The organization said the money is from the newly approved state capital budget and it will support their goal of transforming the Huber Heights campus.

The location was previously a state-operated residential facility for people with developmental disabilities and was acquired two years ago from the State of Ohio. YWCA Dayton said the campus needs repairs and upgrades since it was vacant for several years.

The campus on 7650 Timbercrest Drive has 11 buildings. It includes seven residential units, a 20,000-square-foot administration building with community meeting space, and green space with a gazebo, picnic shelter and trail.

The organization said the Huber Heights campus gives women the opportunity to be “part of a longer process of healing and live in a community that seeks to end the cycle of homelessness and violence.”

“This particular space allows us to think about our services through the lens of the latter part of our mission: promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all; not just for those in the throes of disruption, not just on an individual basis, but from a holistic, community perspective,” said Shannon Isom, president and CEO of YWCA Dayton. “How do we become a catalyst and a convener for the things our community still so desperately needs? There are so very few agencies that get presented with the ability to create, to be innovative, to build, to develop in partnership with others; YWCA Dayton is in a place, and a season, to embrace that.”

YWCA Dayton has already started work on the main building and several of the residential cabins.