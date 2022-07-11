(WJW) – If you have a sweet tooth, Insomnia Cookies may have the cure.

The late-night bakery is already known for its signature cookies. Now, the company is launching its own ice cream line too.

Cookies IN Ice Cream, as the line is being called, mixes Insomnia’s warm cookies into the company’s own formula of “super premium ice cream.”

The delicious treat is already available at 65 Insomnia locations, including several in Ohio, and the company says “soon” the ice cream line will be available at all of their stores across the country.

Here is a taste of what their menu offers:

Cookies IN Ice Cream

Available at select bakeries in-store and for local delivery

Caramellionaire – Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls

– Deluxe Salted Caramel cookies in salted caramel ice cream with caramel swirls Moon Tracks – Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & mini peanut butter cups

– Deluxe Peanut Butter Cup cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & mini peanut butter cups Cookies ‘N Dream – Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream

Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in vanilla pudding-flavored ice cream Dreamweaver – Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s’mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & white stars

Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s’mores-flavored ice cream with milk fudge swirls & white stars Cookie D’ough – Chocolate Chunk cookies in cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces

Chocolate Chunk cookies in cookie dough ice cream with chocolate chunks and cookie dough pieces Minterstellar – Double Chocolate Mint cookies in mint ice cream

– Double Chocolate Mint cookies in mint ice cream Vanilla – Classic vanilla ice cream

Classic vanilla ice cream Chocolate – Straight-up chocolate ice cream

Ice Cream AS Cookies

Available nationwide in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping through August 7th

Deluxe Hot Fudge Sundae – A fudgey chocolate cookie baked with rainbow sprinkles, stuffed with rich buttercream and even more rainbow sprinkles.

– A fudgey chocolate cookie baked with rainbow sprinkles, stuffed with rich buttercream and even more rainbow sprinkles. Classic Banana Split – A warm banana cookie baked with chocolate chunks and fresh berry bits. A bursting bite of a banana split with all the melt and none of the drips.

– A warm banana cookie baked with chocolate chunks and fresh berry bits. A bursting bite of a banana split with all the melt and none of the drips. Classic Root Beer Float – Our Root Beer cookie is baked with gooey white chocolate chips for a flavor reminiscent of the classic soda pop. All it’s missing is the fizz.

To sweeten the deal, Insomnia will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 by adding a free scoop of ice cream to any purchase.

Who doesn’t love ice cream served with a warm cookie?