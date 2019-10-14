Breaking News
Crash shuts down I-675 SB at Indian Ripple Rd.

Your guide to the central Ohio Democratic presidential primary debate

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
call to action description

D

H

M

S

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

  1. Joe Biden
    former Vice President
  2. Sen. Cory Booker
    New Jersey
  3. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
    South Bend, Indiana
  4. Julián Castro
    former Obama housing secretary
  5. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
    Hawaii
  6. Sen. Kamala Harris
    California
  7. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
    Minnesota
  8. Beto O’Rourke
    former Texas congressman
  9. Sen. Bernie Sanders
    Vermont
  10. Tom Steyer
    activist, businessman
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
    Massachusetts
  12. Andrew Yang
    tech entrepreneur

PREVIOUS STORY: 12 candidates qualify for 4th Democratic presidential debate at Otterbein University

Expect influx of traffic, people

Supporters of the democratic candidates as well as protesters are expected to flood uptown Westerville.

The city tells NBC4 they are not requiring permits to protest but rather have designated a “Free Speech” zone on Main St. between Knox and Center Streets. That zone is the only place where demonstrations will be permitted.

MORE: Otterbein, Westerville preparing for Democratic debate

Parking will also be at a premium as several streets near and on campus will be shut down.

CLICK HERE to enlarge Westerville debate road closure map

CLICK HERE for more information on the city’s plan.

Where to watch

On the day of the debate, WDTN will have team coverage during our usual news broadcasts leading up to the debate starting at 4:30 a.m. on:

  • 2 NEWS Today (4:30-9 a.m.)
  • First at 4 (4-5 p.m.)
  • FIVE on 2 (5-6 p.m.)
  • 2 NEWS at 6 (6-6:30 p.m.)
  • 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW (10 p.m. – 11 p.m.)
  • 2 NEWS at 11 (11-11:30 p.m.)

WCMH in Columbus’ Colleen Marshall will host an extended, commercial-free digital show from Otterbein University from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Our digital coverage will continue during the debate with live, interactive questions viewers can answer during the debate reacting to all of the action on the 2 NEWS app or WDTN.com’s Your Local Election Headquarters page.

The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streams on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com‘s homepage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS