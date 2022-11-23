Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia Community Schools renewal levy is up for a recount after the levy passed by a single vote.

According to the Board of Elections website, the Xenia School District requested two renewal levies on the November 8 ballot. One levy passed by 577 votes and will continue to help fund the district for another seven years.

The Board of Elections then reviewed the results, counting any absentee ballots that arrived late, but were postmarked on time. Later in November, the BOE finalized the count and announced that the levy had passed by a single vote.

Voters looking at the Greene County results alone will still see the levy failing by one vote, however, the school district extends into Warren County as well. Once the 12 votes from Warren County were added, the levy passed with a vote of 6,302 for and 6,301 against.

Because the results were so close, the race will automatically go for a recount, the Greene Co. BOE said. Due to the election covering two counties, the recount date will be set by the Secretary of State’s Office.