Xenia Community Schools gets green light for new middle school

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Community Schools asked voters to approve a 2.3-mill property tax levy on Tuesday’s ballot in hopes that it could raise the needed funds to replace the district’s current Warner Middle School.

The property tax increase will only cost homeowners around $7 a month per $100,000 in property value. With its passing, the district will raise roughly $36 million in funds to pursue its goal of building a new middle school.

“This is something that didn’t happen overnight. We didn’t come up with these plans overnight. This was a result of years of community engagement,” said Xenia Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton.

Lofton said the goal is to provide grades middle schoolers with a state of the art facility for learning, as the current building is nearly 60-years-old.

Parents, like Christina Reilly, are excited for the chance to get their children into a new and improved learning environment.

“We’re gonna get new updated security, new updated everything. It makes my heart happy the kids will not be forgotten anymore,” said Reilly.

Lofton said he hopes to break ground on the new middle school sometime within the next year, and expects construction to take two to three years.

“I think what it says that the community not only supports us, but they support the work we’ve been doing over the last few years,” said Lofton.