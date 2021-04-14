Xenia Community Schools asks for community support on levies

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A property tax bond issue to build a new middle school in Xenia and a permanent improvement levy renewal are on the Xenia Community Schools list this year for the May 4 primary.

The permanent improvement renewal levy has occurred since 1986, after the community chose to renew it multiple times. “With that permanent improvement renewal there is no tax increase. It’s just a renewal,” said Xenia Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton.

The next issue on Xenia’s ballot is a Warner bond levy. The goal of this is to build a new middle school on the site of the current middle school. The bond issue would be a 2.3 mill property tax increase in the district.

“$6.71 for a property owner of a $100,000 dollar property. It would generate about $36 million for us to build a brand new school on the existing site,” said Lofton.

Lofton says Xenia’s current middle school isn’t in good condition, and is in dire need of mechanical upgrades. If approved, school leaders believe the new middle school could break ground in fall 2021 and would take two to three years to build.

The last day to register to vote was April 5, and early voting is currently happening. Greene County polls open May 4 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.