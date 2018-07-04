Xenia Council moves forward on street levy

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia City Council passes a resolution to ask for more information on the 3.5 mil street levy.

The Xenia Daily Gazette reports the 10-year levy is estimated to bring in $1.3 million annually and would cost the average homeowner just over $10 a month, according to City Finance Director Ryan Duke.

The funding will only be spent on street, road and bridge projects.

The Xenia City Council will still need to pass a resolution to authorize the placement of the measure on the November ballot.

City officials say the condition of Xenia streets is well documented and is mostly due to decades of underfunding.