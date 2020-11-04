Xenia Community Schools hopeful absentee, provisional ballot pass bond issue measure

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that Election Day is over, community members are responding to the results of issues on Tuesday’s ballot.

One of the issues in Xenia that’s still up in the air is the building of a new Warner Middle School. As it stands with the results of the votes that have been tallied so far, it appears the project will not be funded.

Xenia school district resident Kristen Theis said she’s seen the condition of the school and agrees it needs extensive updates. “Last year, my sister, we went in for her orientation, and I did notice that the walls had been cracked and if you walk in through the back entrance you can smell the smell of mold.”

Miguel Osterholm was one of more than 8,000 voters who hoped to approve the school levy. He said he thinks the small tax increase is worth the investment in local children. He said he’s interested in hearing more from community members who voted against the bond.

“It’s not just impactful for our generation or the kids that are in it now, it’s going to be impactful for future generations. Some argue that we don’t need one, but I’ve been in that school… and the main school does need at the very least [to be] refurbished, and that’s an understatement.”

Unfortunately for supporters of the measure, it appears that of votes counted for so far, a majority, just over 51 percent, did not vote in favor of the bond.

Superintendent of the district, Dr. Gabriel Lofton, said in a statement Wednesday morning that he’s appreciative of every voter who supported Issue 24 on the ballot, but there are thousands of outstanding votes across Greene county that need to be counted before the district makes a decision on what to do next.

The Greene County Board of Elections told 2 NEWS even though the county shows all precincts reported results, those numbers are preliminary and there are 562 provisional ballots that could still affect the Xenia Community Schools issue. The measure lost by 435 votes Tuesday. All absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the Board of Elections by Nov. 13 will be counted.