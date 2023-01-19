DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents in Centerville and Washington Township will be voting on a renewal levy in May.

Voters will see the Washington Township Fire renewal levy on their ballots in May, a release from the city said. Homeowners will not pay an increased amount than in 2022, unless the home has increased in value.

The owner of a $100,000 home is said to pay around $115 per year in taxes.

“This is one of the reasons why townships are such a highly accountable form of government,” Washington Township Trustee President Dale Berry said. “Every time a levy expires, residents have the opportunity to let us know if local government is doing what they wish.”

Each year, the renewal levy is expected to generate $8.51 million per year, which is over 50 percent of the fire budget.

The department provides EMS and fire services for the city of Centerville and Washington Township.