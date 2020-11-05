Why 2020 election count is taking so long?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Concerns are rising on both sides in this neck-and-neck presidential election as those key states continue to count votes. But many Americans want to know why the results taking so long.

“The rules have been complicated just a little bit this time. Primarily I think with COVID,” said Kevin Sims, senior professor of political science at Cedarville University.



Experts said the coronavirus pandemic has caused the states to set new protocols, leaving states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with a more difficult process.

“They have allowed early voting and same-day voting but they also allowed ballots to come in after the election,” Sims said.

“State law requires that Pennsylvania as well as Wisconsin not process and or count any mail-in ballots prior to election day. It wasn’t people failing to do their job. They were simply abiding by the law,” said Christopher DeVine, assistant professor of political science at the University of Dayton.

Some states have allowed ballots to come back on a different day at different hours and from many different locations. Ohio law allows ballots to be prepped for the count as they come in. Senator Sherrod Brown said it allows boards of elections in the buckeye state to get done much sooner.

“Our law in Ohio seems to serve the public and the voters best. Where when you vote early or if you vote absentee. They can open the outer envelope of an absentee ballot check to see if you are a valid voter check the signature do what they do that way they prepare the ballot to go in then those ballots are counted but only when the polls close,” Brown said.