(WJW) – An Emerson College Poll of Ohio Republican primary voters shows a tight race among the top four candidates for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat.

According to Polling conducted on April 28-29 among 885 likely voters, here is how the candidates stack up:

JD Vance – 24%

Josh Mandel – 22%

Matt Dolan – 18%

Mike Gibbons – 14%

Undecided – 11%

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said, “Trump’s endorsement was a game changer for Vance: 63% of his supporters say the former president’s endorsement makes them more likely to support his candidacy.”

The February Emerson College Poll had Vance at just 8%. Gibbons led polling at the time.

In the Republican Primary for Governor, 45% plan to support Governor Mike DeWine, followed by Jim Renacci at 30%, and Joe Blystone at 12%; 12% are undecided.