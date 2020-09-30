Who do you think won the first presidential debate?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head in Cleveland Tuesday for their first debate before the General Election — 2 NEWS wants to know who you think won tonight?

Both Trump and Biden had many contentious exchanges throughout the night, each debating why they thought they deserved to win the 2020 Presidential Election.

Click here to take our poll in the app.

The two frequently interrupted each other throughout the night with angry interjections, with Biden eventually snapping at Trump “Will you shut up, man?” This came after the president questioned him over his refusal to comment on if he would expand the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed.