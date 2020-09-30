CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head in Cleveland Tuesday for their first debate before the General Election — 2 NEWS wants to know who you think won tonight?
Both Trump and Biden had many contentious exchanges throughout the night, each debating why they thought they deserved to win the 2020 Presidential Election.
Click here to take our poll in the app.
The two frequently interrupted each other throughout the night with angry interjections, with Biden eventually snapping at Trump “Will you shut up, man?” This came after the president questioned him over his refusal to comment on if he would expand the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Fact check: A look at claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
- Who do you think won the first presidential debate?
- UD Students react to presidential debate
- Trump: “I brought back Big Ten football”
- ‘Would you shut up, man?’: Trump, Biden interrupt each other during chaotic debate