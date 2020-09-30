Who do you think won the first presidential debate?

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head in Cleveland Tuesday for their first debate before the General Election — 2 NEWS wants to know who you think won tonight?

Both Trump and Biden had many contentious exchanges throughout the night, each debating why they thought they deserved to win the 2020 Presidential Election.

Click here to take our poll in the app.

The two frequently interrupted each other throughout the night with angry interjections, with Biden eventually snapping at Trump “Will you shut up, man?” This came after the president questioned him over his refusal to comment on if he would expand the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS