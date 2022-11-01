MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Hours have changed for early voting at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
For most of October, the Board of Elections was open to early voters from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on specific weekdays and until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.
On October 31, the BOE was open until 7 p.m., the website said.
There are still a few slots to get your vote in ahead of the election.
The early voting hours are as follows:
- Saturday, November 5: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, November 6: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, November 7: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
There will be no voting at the Board of Elections on Election Day, the website states.
For more information on voting in Montgomery County, visit the BOE website here.