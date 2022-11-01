Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Hours have changed for early voting at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

For most of October, the Board of Elections was open to early voters from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on specific weekdays and until 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

On October 31, the BOE was open until 7 p.m., the website said.

There are still a few slots to get your vote in ahead of the election.

The early voting hours are as follows:

Saturday, November 5: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 6: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, November 7: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be no voting at the Board of Elections on Election Day, the website states.

For more information on voting in Montgomery County, visit the BOE website here.