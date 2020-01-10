What you need to know for the presidential primary election in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio presidential primary ballots are now certified, which means we are one step closer to Election Day.

The presidential primary is less than 70 days away, so the Montgomery County Board of Elections (MCBOE) is busy getting things ready.

Jan Kelly, the MCBOE Director warned that some voters might have a different polling location.

She said they have consolidated some into larger precincts to save tax dollars.

“We will post those on our website so voters can look that up, and we’ll also send notification two weeks before the election to every single registered voter that is affected in that precinct, so they’ll know ahead of time,” said Kelly.

Kelly said the presidential primary is usually the week before St. Patrick’s Day, but this year it falls on March 17, which is also the date of the First Four basketball games at University of Dayton’s arena.

Kelly said they were surprised by the decision to have it that day, but said she still anticipates normal voter turnout.

“Last primary presidential election, we had about a 47 to 48 percent turnout, so we’re anticipating about that same number,” said Kelly. “We’re asking people to drink their beer after they vote, or before. We know that there are some other things going on, so you also have the opportunity to vote early here at the Board of Elections. Or you can vote on an absentee ballot and go out on St. Patty’s Day and have a blast.”

Kelly also noted that voters should be aware that that Democratic candidate, Andrew Yang’s name will not be on the ballot, but Kelly said voters can write in his name.

“His petitions were not properly filled out so he withdrew and is being considered a write-in candidate for the presidential primary for the democratic ticket,” said Kelly.

The final day to register to vote in the Presidential Primary Election is February 18.

