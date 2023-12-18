COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump has made his intentions clear in the upcoming Republican primary for Ohio’s 2024 Senate race.

Trump is not expected to make an endorsement in the Republican Party’s ongoing race to choose a candidate to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a candidate for senate who fired a spokesperson for anti-Trump tweets in August, spoke with NBC4 Anchor Colleen Marshall on Monday. When asked about a potential endorsement during the interview, he shared that Trump informed him he has no plans to endorse one of the three GOP candidates.

“Well, I think that you’re speculating on something that’s not going to happen,” LaRose said. “Moreno has been trying to convince people that he’s going to have Trump’s endorsement for months now. He’s been promising something that he can’t deliver. President Trump is most likely not going to endorse anybody in this race. That’s what he’s told me and others as it relates to this.”

LaRose did note that he received an endorsement from Trump in his 2022 race to retain his position as Ohio Secretary of State, despite their policy differences. In that election, the incumbent faced opponent John Adams, a former state lawmaker and election denier.

In a heated Senate primary that has seen LaRose, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessman Bernie Moreno face off, an endorsement from the former president was expected to cause a major swing in the race. Without Trump’s endorsement, an election that currently has a large amount of undecided voters will remain tight.

On Monday, Dolan filed his petitions to run for U.S. Senate, making him the third and final candidate to officially enter the race.