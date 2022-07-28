(WJW) – On Tuesday, August 2, voters will be deciding on Ohio Senate races, Ohio House of Representatives and some local issues.

Check your sample ballot here.

Some Ohio BOE discussed some polling location changes.

See if your precinct has had a polling location change here.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for acceptable forms of ID at the polls.

Early voting is underway until then. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, July 29. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. The final day of early voting is Monday, August 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday is also the deadline for postmarked absentee ballots.

Ohio counties across the state will be hiring election night workers as well. The pay is $20 and hour with 4-hours minimum.

Sign up to be a poll worker here.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced two weeks ago that more than 29,000 votes had been cast statewide via absentee ballot. More than 72,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

Track your absentee ballot here.

Early returns will come in on August 2. around 7:30 p.m. You can watch them come in on WDTN.com