DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nan Whaley spoke with 2 NEWS anchors Brooke Moore and John Seibel about her recent Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

On Tuesday, May 3, Whaley won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Ohio’s primary election, beating former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. Whaley’s nomination marks the first time a woman from a major party has been nominated for governor in Ohio.

When asked how she felt, Whaley said, “Well, it feels great. I’m super honored the people of Ohio chose me as their nominee and being the first woman I’m not quite used to it. Usually, I stand on the shoulders of other women and I think this has been a long time coming and I’m glad to see that it finally happened.”

Whaley announced that she would not be running for re-election for mayor in Dayton on April 19, 2021. She had held the position since 2013.

“If you think we have an opportunity to do better, that we deserve better and you want your pay to go up, your bills to go down and your government to work for you, I think you need to give the Whaley-Stephens ticket a look,” said Whaley.

In November, Whaley will be going up against Governor Mike DeWine who won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Ohio’s primary election.