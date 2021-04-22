Whaley for Governor announces campaign team

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced the first round of senior staff hires and consultants for her campaign for Governor Thursday. Campaign Manager John Hagner released the following statement on the campaign’s initial hires:



“I’m proud that we’re putting together a diverse team of staff and consultants with the best of both worlds – experience at the highest level of national campaigns and a deep commitment to Ohio.”



Campaign Manager: John Hagner

Senior Advisor: Michael McGovern

Finance Director: Alexis Nielson

Communications Director: Courtney Rice

Hagner said the consulting team includes veteran experts with deep Ohio ties. Rodell Mollineau of Protagonist Strategies advises the team on communications, Scott Kozar and Dan Sena from Sena Kozar Strategies are media consultants, Elizabeth Sena of GQR Research is the pollster, digital fundraising partners are Assemble, led by Eve Sanborn McCool, and Steven D’Amico is research consultant. Scott Hubay of Hubay LLC is handling compliance and legal. The campaign’s in-state consultant is Gen Murphy, who most recently served as President Biden’s Ohio Deputy Political Director.