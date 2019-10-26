West Carrollton schools put levy on ballot to help update facilities

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton School District has seven school buildings that have been around for about 67 years. Now they are hoping to take steps towards upgrading these facilities with a levy on the November 5 ballot.

Issue 11 proposes a property tax of $196 a year on a home of $100,000.

This will generate about $5.6 million for the district. According to Jack Haag, the business manager for the district, the state is willing to pay 81 percent of the co-funded costs to complete the construction.

The state’s funding would amount to about $94 million for upgrades like better parking lots, and more modern technology in the classrooms.

“[The students will] have a great learning environment, up-to-date technology, larger classrooms just a better environment to learn in,” explained Haag. “A lot of people say this is a no-brainer but unless you go out and vote, this will not pass. We need those ‘yes’ votes to show up in the polls on November 5.”

The district’s goal is to break ground in the Fall of 2020 and open the schools within the next two years after that.

