West Carrollton bond issue would replace aging school buildings

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City School district will have a bond issue on the ballot in November.

The 5.60 mil bond would generate roughly 44 million dollars in revenue for the district. That equates to 19 percent of the budget for their new buildings plan.

The State of Ohio would step in and help cover the rest, funding 81 percent of the project.

Some of the West Carrollton school buildings are roughly 67-years old.

“Our classrooms are too small compared to what the state average is now. We are not fully ADA compliant in all of our buildings. We’ve worked hard on that but it’s hard to bring older buildings into compliance,” said West Carrollton City Schools Business Manager, Jack Haag.

There also isn’t a fire suppression system in most buildings. They were not required when the schools were constructed more than 50 years ago.

For a homeowner that has a house value around $100,000, the cost per year would equate to just under $199.

“It’s about $16.33 per month. Or about 54 cents a day. Less than a cup of coffee,” said Haag.

West Carrollton City Schools also serves students living in Miami Township and Moraine.

The current 19 percent/81 percent deal between the state and West Carrollton will be on the table until 2020. So if the bond fails twice, the tax payers could see a more costly bond on a later ballot.

“We haven’t had a bond issue since 1986. That was to build an auditorium and stadium. And that has been paid off. We have no current bond money out there,” said Haag.

For more information on the bond, you are encouraged to visit this page to learn more.

The district also asks residents that have questions to reach out to the board of education at wcbuildings@wcsd.k12.oh.us.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.