WDTN’s ‘Your Local Election Headquarters’ one-stop-shop for all things voting, election coverage

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Polls close for the 2020 general election in just a day and 2 NEWS has you covered on every update you’ll want to know about before, during and after the election.

On Election Day in Ohio, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. In addition to presidential candidates, voters can also weigh in on members of congress, state legislature and local offices. Voters will also decide on nonpartisan issues, including levies and bonds.

While early in-person voting has already come to an end, our voter guide will walk you through the ways to vote before polls close. If you’ve received an absentee ballot for example, it must be dropped off at your local board of elections before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. If mailed, it must have been postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by your board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

Voters can also use the guide to confirm their voter registration or to find out exactly where their designated polling place is located.

