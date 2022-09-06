DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley will be meeting with representatives from several local unions to announce her plan to build Ohio’s workforce and economy.

According to a release, Whaley will run a campaign based on workers’ rights. The release stated that she plans to ensure that, for Ohio families, one good job should be enough to provide financially.

On Tuesday, September 6, Whaley will speak on her plan for workers’ rights at Dayton Building and Construction Trades found at 1200 E. 2nd St. #5 in Dayton. The event will begin at 11 a.m., and you can watch it live here on WDTN.com.

This is just one of the many stops Whaley will be making in the coming weeks of her campaign.