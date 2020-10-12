WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence hosting ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Pence is in Columbus for a “Make America Great Again ” rally.

Pence has been filling in for Trump who has been sidelined from the campaign trail after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Vice President Pence is in Columbus for a “Make America Great Again ” rally. The rally is being held at a construction company. The vice president is scheduled to speak at 12:30 in the afternoon. The event is open to the public, but you must register for tickets ahead of time. 2 NEWS is in Columbus to bring you complete coverage of the rally.

There are roughly 1,000 seats and plenty of room behind for standing. Temperature checks were made upon entry and masks are available.

At 1:15, Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Toledo on building back the economy for working families. Then at 5:45 p.m., he will attend a voter mobilization event in Cincinnati.