COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club at noon on Wednesday.

You can watch the program live here on NBC4i.com

The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead the Buckeye State if elected, according to a release from CMC.

The primary election will take place on May 3. The Democratic winner will face the Republican challenger on the Nov. 8 ballot.

As for a similar event with Republican candidates, CMC states, “With two of the three Republican gubernatorial candidates in Ohio announcing they won’t participate in debates, a GOP edition of CMC’s April 20 Democratic forum is unlikely.”