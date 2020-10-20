Montgomery County Board of Elections: Number of poll workers ‘adequate’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections held another briefing in this second week of early voting in the County.

Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections Jan Kelly said Tuesday it has processed 20,073 early in-person voters so far. Kelly said Monday saw 2,426 people casting their votes.

Last week, Director Jan Kelly said 110,951 absentee ballots had been requested. Of that, 90,000 ballots were mailed out and one third of mailed ballots have already been returned. Kelly said employees worked this weekend to process ballots. She reminded voters tracking their ballots that it does take time for it to be reflected online.

More absentee ballots will be mailed out Tuesday. The Secretary of State’s office advises absentee ballots be requested by October 27, but Kelly says if you plan on voting in person on Election Day, do not request an absentee ballot as it creates a lot more work for Board employees.

Kelly says work is well underway to contact people who improperly filled out their absentee ballot in an effort to correct the information. Often that’s by phone or email, and a written form is sent if necessary.

Kelly also spoke about poll workers, saying Montgomery County now has an adequate number of poll workers. The Board sent out emails and letters to everyone who applied to be a poll worker but had not yet heard back.

Based on the number of people who have already voted in person or returned an absentee ballot, Kelly does not expect voting on Election Day to be as busy as originally expected. She says socially distance measures give the impression there are lines, but in reality, those voters are moving through quickly.

She says there have been few issues with electioneering. The Board has only asked a few people to remove clothing that’s not allowed.

There are 143 polling locations in Montgomery County for 360 voting precincts. Kelly says 10 of those polling locations were relocated during the presidential primaries out of assisted living facilities due to COVID-19.