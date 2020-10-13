Montgomery County gives update on early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections held another briefing in this second week of early voting in the County.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said it’s been busy in the elections office as early voting continues in Ohio.

As of Tuesday morning, 110,951 absentee ballots have been requested. Of that, 90,000 ballots were mailed out and one third of mailed ballots have already been returned.

Kelly said employees worked this weekend to process ballots. She reminded voters tracking their ballots that it does take time for it to be reflected online.

The Board of Elections plans to host regular briefings recurring each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. until Nov. 3.