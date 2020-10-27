Tuesday last day to request absentee ballots in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections is held its twice-weekly morning briefing Tuesday.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said the number of voters has now surpassed the number of early in-person voters in 2016 with more than 37,000 people casting their ballots as of Monday night.

Kelly said Tuesday, October 27, is that last day to request an absentee ballot. Kelly said any later deadline would not allow sufficient time to mail the ballot and get it returned by election day. Kelly reminded absentee voters to follow the directions on the absentee ballot and be sure to sign it.

You can track the status of your absentee ballot on the Board of Elections’ website.