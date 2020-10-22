Board of Elections: Close to one-third already voted in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections gave its Thursday update on early voting in the county.

Director of the Board of Elections Jan Kelly said the numbers, “just keep going up and up.” Wednesday, Kelly said, 2,516 people voted in person. Friday, October 16, was the busiest day so far with 2,631 people vote.

Kelly said she expects the coming days to be even busier with the nice weather.

The Board has seen about a 70 percent return on absentee ballots with many of them using the drop box on Vista View Street. Kelly also said the United States Post Office, “has been asked to make sure they sweep each postal station at night and get all the election ballots out that day and they’ve been doing a great job of that.”

The Board sent a group of election staff to Astoria Nursing Home Thursday morning. Kelly said people are training at Bethany Christian Nursing Home to become election officials so they can assist the approximately 100 seniors there that want to vote.

Kelly said close to one-third of registered voters in Montgomery County have already voted either by mail or in person.