Additional health safety precautions being added for Ohio primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will announce additional precautions being implemented in order to enhance the safety of voters on Ohio’s primary election Tuesday.
READ: 2020 Ohio Primary Election voting guide
Last week LaRose announced polling locations inside senior citizen living and nursing facilities would be relocated due to the COVID19 pandemic.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 pm Monday. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will carry it live on all of our streaming platforms.
