VP Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Vice President Mike Pence is hosting Make America Great Again! events in Cincinnati Wednesday, right on the tail of a similar event in Portsmouth, N.H.
Pence will speak at Lunken Field in the Cincinnati Municipal Airport at 6 p.m.
He is expected to talk about reversing Obama-era policies, rebuilding our military, reestablishing religious liberty and cutting taxes as well as red tape.
WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
