VP Pence to host ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Cincinnati

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Vice President Mike Pence is hosting Make America Great Again! events in Cincinnati Wednesday, right on the tail of a similar event in Portsmouth, N.H.

Pence will speak at Lunken Field in the Cincinnati Municipal Airport at 6 p.m.

He is expected to talk about reversing Obama-era policies, rebuilding our military, reestablishing religious liberty and cutting taxes as well as red tape.

WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS