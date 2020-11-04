Voting turnout in Miami, Clark counties close to turnout in 2016

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Election officials in the Miami Valley said overall Ohio’s unprecedented election day was successful.

With more than 70 percent of registered voters in Clark County and Miami County turning out to vote in this general election, officials said this election was overall on par with voter turnout in 2016.

“We got the polls opened on time. We had long lines, to begin with, but we got through them as quickly as possible and things started to slow down for us,” said Jason Baker, the director of Clark County board of elections.

There was a 70.55% voter turnout compared to a 70.5% turnout in 2016. There are still about 1,800 provisional ballots to be counted.

“I was expecting a little bit more. I do know that early voting was doubled from 2016. I was kind of expecting yesterday during the day to be a little bit busier. I think we had right around 22,000 check-in’s yesterday and I was hoping it would be upwards around 25,000 to 30,000,” Baker said.

In Miami County, officials report a 75% voter turnout compared to 73% voter participation in 2016.

“Forty-eight percent of that was between early in-person voting and absentee voting. So we had probably 27-28% on election day,” said Ian Ridgeway, the deputy director for the Miami County board of elections.

“Everything was pretty brisk early in the morning we had lines at nearly every location that we heard from and throughout the day it quieted down and it was not nearly as busy,” said Laura Bruns, the director of Miami County Board of Elections.

1,239 provisional ballots and about 860 mail-in absentee ballots remain. Officials praised their teams for a successful election day.