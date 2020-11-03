Voting machines down in Bellbrook polling place

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

Greene County is experiencing issues at some of its polling places Tuesday. (WDTN Photo/Kelley King)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County is experiencing issues at some of its polling places Tuesday.

The First Baptist Church in Bellbrook is using paper ballots for all voters. It is not known how many voting machines are at that polling place.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office said the voting machine vendor is at a Bellbrook polling place working to fix the issue. Voters are using paper ballots until the issue is resolved.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the paper ballots are part of a contingency plan in place in the event a machine goes down. No voters were turned away and there were no delays.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and has contacted the Greene County Board of Elections about this issue. The Board has not returned calls from 2 NEWS. Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for more information when it is available.

