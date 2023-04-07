DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for citizens to vote in the upcoming election.

According to our sister station WKBN, all voters will now be required to present a photo ID to vote. Valid IDs include a driver’s license, a state ID or an interim license with a photo.

To make this easier to manage, Ohio ID cards are now free to obtain for all citizens over the age of 17 who do not have a valid driver’s license. According to the Ohio BMV website, a new ID costs $10 for a new ID and $19 to renew for those under 17. This fee is now removed for anyone 17 or older.

For more information on how to obtain a state ID, visit the Ohio BMV website here.