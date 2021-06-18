Voting begins for military, overseas Ohioans in state’s special elections

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 28: Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. The election which was postponed on March 17, is almost exclusively mail in or absentee. The only residents allowed to vote in person are those who are disabled, have no permanent residence, or who requested a ballot by mail but never received it. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Voting for military and overseas Ohioans has begun for the August 3 Special Election, as well as the Special Election Congressional Primaries for voters in the state’s 11th and 15th congressional district.

All other voters in these counties can begin voting in-person or by mail-in absentee ballot starting July 7.

“Among the most celebrated acts of patriotism are serving our nation in the armed forces and exercising our right to vote – both are critically important to protecting and preserving our democracy,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “To those Ohioans currently living, working or serving overseas, your participation in this fundamentally important democratic process is your opportunity to help shape the future of your communities and our great nation.”

The August 3 Special Election will include local issues placed on the ballot in five Ohio counties. In addition, voters in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts will vote in the Special Election Congressional Primaries declared by Governor Mike DeWine pursuant to vacancies in the two congressional districts.

Former Congresswoman Marsha Fudge (OH-11) resigned from her seat in March to become Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and former Congressman Steve Stivers resigned in May to become President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

