MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Some voters in southern Montgomery County will see a renewal levy on their ballot in March.

The Miami Township Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to place a 5.5 mill tax renewal levy on the March 2024 ballot. If passed, the levy is expected to create $3.4 million, which will be used for building maintenance, communications, maintaining vehicles and township officer and staff salaries.

“Without passage of this renewal levy, the department must determine where cuts would need to be made,” said Miami Twp. Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer.

Although Terry Posey, a trustee for Miami Twp., says voters just approved the new fire levy and approved an increase in the prior police levy, residents have a direct impact on the police department’s quality.

“It is the citizens that get to have a direct impact in their community, specifically the quality of their police force,” Posey said. “The township staff worked hard to make sure the request being made was as minimal a burden as possible while maintaining the present staffing and resources levels.”

The township’s police department currently has an operating budget of $7.3 million, which is funded by using two tax levies.