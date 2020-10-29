Voters say current events slightly swayed election decision

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Now that the debates are over and early voting is underway, many voters who were undecided before say their decision has been swayed by recent headlines like the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“I didn’t really like Biden but I settled because the thing is right now we just need to be under a candidate who unites the country instead of divides it,” said Benniccette Perez.

The daily average of new cases this past week has topped 71,000. Experts said the rate is almost 10,000 higher than the average that was reported last week.

First-time voter, Benniccette Perez, lost her grandfather to COVID-19 earlier this year. She said the president’s response to the pandemic is what helped her make a decision.

“I was swayed the moment my grandfather passed because I realized that trump had let this virus come into our shores and he could’ve prevented it. My grandfather wouldn’t have had to die if he had done better,” she said.

Studies show nationwide only 3 percent of likely voters are undecided, compared to 11 percent this time in 2016. Some first-time voters in Montgomery County said recent headlines didn’t influence their decision at all.

“I definitely think it brought out a lot of young voters. It’s making us a lot more active in politics in general,” said Maggie Zepernick.

Joseph Yerkins is also a first-time voter. He supports Donald Trump and said recent headlines about Joe Biden’s family is what help him decide. Recent news suggests that incriminating information was reportedly found on a Hunter Biden laptop that was left in a Delaware computer shop.

“I’ve been swayed by opinions of how trump portrays himself and everything. I just think the media kind of focuses on trump and Biden a lot but it definitely swayed my opinions a little bit,” Yerkins said.

“I hope after this election we’ll finally be able to unite as a country and stop being so divided,” said Perez.