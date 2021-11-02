TROY, Ohio (WDTN)– Voters approved a DORA to open in downtown Troy on Tuesday. The Miami County Board of Elections reported that 58.19% voted to pass the DORA, while 41.81% discouraged it. A total of 4,604 votes were cast.

The Designated Outdoor Drinking Area would cover more than 20 acres downtown and the heart of it would be at the town circle. Hours of operations would be from noon to 10 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday night. People will be able to move within the DORA boundaries with open containers of alcohol promoting small businesses and expanding dining areas outdoors.

One long-time Troy resident and co-chairman of Promote Troy DORA, Brian Cardinal, started campaigning for the DORA because he says it’s exactly what the downtown area needs to continue to grow, and encourages residents to have faith in their community.

“There’s no reason not to have it, I mean every place you go there’s always a potential for issues and can be abused at any point of time but why do we think Troy isn’t capable of doing something like this?,” said Cardinal. “Is it that we really think that low of the citizens in this town? That we can’t handle that? I don’t believe that, I have a lot more faith than that.”

2 NEWS talked with Agave and Rye, Submarine House and Basil’s on Market on Tuesday who all supported the DORA being passed.

The City of Troy approved the DORA back in May, but as of now no word yet on when the DORA will start.