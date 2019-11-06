Voters fail to pass Riverside streets levy

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A push from the City of Riverside to pass a levy allowing the city to repair the vast majority of its roads has failed.

In September, the city stated that 70 percent of their 307 roads received a fair to failed rating from Pavement Management Group in 2019.

Ultimately, it appears that 42% residents voted in favor of the 8-mill levy, while 58% voted against it.

Had it passed, the levy would have cost, on average, around $24 per month for someone with a $100,000 property.

