DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The day before Election Day, community members are rallying those for and against Issue 1.

Both sides have not stopped their rally over the constitutional amendment to women’s reproductive rights. One thing both sides can agree on: The results will change Ohio’s future.

On the overpass of I-75 in Vandalia Monday, those against Issue 1 gave one last push against the amendment.

“We’re here to help share to people to vote no on Issue 1,” said Debbie Nieport, against Issue 1.

“It’s too extreme for Ohio. It’s too extreme for pro-choice people. It’s too extreme for pro-life people. It can take away their safety standards for women. It can open the doors to parental rights being eliminated, and it opens the door to the preborn being aborted through all nine months for any reason,” said Nieport.

At a Catholic church down the road from the overpass, another group was rallying in favor of Issue 1. The organization, “Catholics for Choice,” says that’s not what the majority of Catholics are pushing for in the upcoming election.

“Despite their best efforts to convince people otherwise, again, 63% of Catholics believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. We even know that one in four abortion patients is a Catholic. So, whether the U.S. bishops like it or not, we are in the pews. We are in mass,” said Nicole Moreno, supporter of Issue 1 and Catholics For Choice.

The Rev. Dr. Brian Q. Newcomb of David’s United Church of Christ in Kettering says he too supports Issue 1.

“This and the response both back in August and now this month. This response is a way to say, no, no, no. Women get to choose where they have the right. These are basic human rights,” said Rev. Newcomb.

According to the ballot language, if Issue 1 passes, it would guarantee a person’s right to make their own decisions about reproductive medical treatment. This includes, but is not limited to, decisions around abortion.

The passage of Issue 1 would also create legal protections for any person or group that assists people receiving reproductive medical treatment including abortion.

“I’m hoping people will look at this issue and look at it deeply, and understand the extremity of it and vote no,” said Nieport.

The amendment would also regulate how the state can prohibit abortions.

“If issue 1 does not pass, we will be in a very dangerous place if the six-week abortion ban is put back into Ohio,” said Moreno.

With election day less than 24 hours away, both sides are urging voters to do their own research and get out and vote in tomorrow’s high stakes election.