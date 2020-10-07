Vice Presidential candidates prepare for the spotlight

(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at the University of Utah Wednesday for their only debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

“The stakes of this election have never been higher, the choice has never been clearer, and I look forward to the opportunity,” Vice President Pence said after arriving in Salt Lake City.

Senator Harris promised to outline the Democratic candidates’ plan for America.

“I plan on talking about our vision for the future, and Joe and I feel very strongly there is so much at stake, but there is so much we can do,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, in a video released by the Biden campaign Tuesday morning, former First Lady Michelle Obama lashed out at President Trump, criticizing his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and calling him a “racist” and “liar.”