Live video: Vice President Mike Pence holds rally in Swanton, Ohio

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Vice President Mike Pence made campaign stop in northwest Ohio Friday afternoon.

Pence held a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Grand Aire at the Toledo Express Airport in Swanton. He was also in Ohio on Wednesday, when he spoke to supporters in Cincinnati.

“We’re just 11 days away from a great victory in Ohio and all across America,” Pence told the crowd. “I’m here for one reason and one reason only, just like you. I know that America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.”

“Four years ago, a movement was born, a movement of everyday Americans in every walk of life. Here in Ohio, you knew we could be strong again. You knew we could be prosperous again. You said yes to President Donald Trump in 2016 and I know Ohio is going to say yes to four more years.”

Pence said the Trump administration rebuilt the military, revived the economy, secured the border and supported law enforcement. He touted defense spending and veterans affairs reforms before honoring those in the crowd who served in the armed forces.

The vice president said Trump created the greatest economy in American history while criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes.

Biden’s campaign release the following statement in response to Pence’s visit

“Last night, Ohio voters heard President Trump deflect and dodge, but no amount of bluster will reverse the havoc his failed leadership has wreaked on working families. Today, Mike Pence is back in the Buckeye State for another rendition of Trump clean-up duty. It won’t be enough. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Ohioans, 410,00 are out of a job, and more than one in five small businesses have shut their doors and may never reopen. It didn’t have to be this bad — and Ohio voters are fed up. At every turn, Joe Biden hasn’t just rolled up his sleeves for our workers — he’s delivered the opportunity, dignity and results Ohioans deserve. And as President, he’ll fight to make sure we build back better than before.”

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris plans to visit Cleveland on Saturday. Details about that event have not been released.

