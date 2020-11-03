Updates from Montgomery County Board of Elections

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The polls were busy in Montgomery County Tuesday. Here is the latest information from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

3:00 p.m.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections held a press conference Monday as residents took their last opportunities to vote in the 2020 general election.

Director of the Board of Elections, Jan Kelly, said the longest wait reported in the county was nearly an hour and 10 minutes at one location where voters began gathering before the polls opened at 6:30 a.m. As of now, she said lines are moving quickly, especially taking social distancing into account. She said the wait at most locations is relatively short, if there is one at all.

Kelly also said voting machines are running smoothly and there’ve been no issues reported with paper ballots. She did, however, advise community members not to use an abundance of gel or hand sanitizer before casting their votes, as it could ruin the ballot.

The Board of Elections estimates that about 95 percent of ballots in Montgomery County will be counted by midnight. Polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m.