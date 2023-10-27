DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across the state of Ohio have been talking quite a bit about Issue 1 and Issue 2.

Issue one is an amendment to the state constitution, which involves reproductive rights. Issue 2 is an initiated statute regarding recreational marijuana.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, registered voters will head to the polls to either pass or fail issues 1 and 2.

Issue 1 is an amendment. If passed, it would be written in the state constitution as is. Changes to the language involving reproductive rights would not be allowed.

“It will be enshrined in our constitution and in all likelihood it will be very difficult to change,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “It becomes a permanent part of our law. We have not really, I don’t think, ever passed something that went into the constitution that we turned around later and took it out.”

Since Issue 2 is not a constitutional amendment, but an initiated statute, it is possible to be modified by lawmakers if passed.

Governor DeWine would not have the power to veto the statute, lawmakers could have a say in how that law is written.

“It doesn’t have constitutional authority,” says Dr. Mark Clauson, history, law and honors professor, Cedarville University. “It just has authority as a just like any other statute passed by the legislature.”

If voters say Yes” to both, Issue 1 would go into effect 30 days after election. Issue 2 would be considered law, but there is not a time limit as to when it could go into effect.

Early voting is still ongoing. You can go to your county Board of Elections office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be extended hours during the week of Oct. 30, and that weekend.

All Board of Elections are closed on November 6.

Polls open Nov. 7, Election Day, at 6:30 a.m.