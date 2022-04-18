BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The May 3 Primary is two weeks away.

In Beavercreek, voters will decide whether the city will have its first income tax established. The voters turned down a similar levy in November, but city officials say they’ve made changes since.

The Beavercreek City Council made two changes to its income tax levy proposal with voter’s feedback. If passed in May, it will replace five property tax levies, add five police officers, and five public service workers. The levy would cost $134 per $10,000 of home value.

“We’re getting to the point where it’s been eight years since any new funding for the police department and six years since the street department,” said City Manager Pete Landrum.

Beavercreek’s commercial growth has increased by 42% since 2019 and population has grown by 23% since 2000. The income tax will also fund much needed infrastructure improvements to city streets and public facilities.

“When you consider all that growth and hired four police officers in 25 years and one public service worker in 20 years, it’s hard to maintain that level of service residents want,” Landrum said.

The income tax will require all people working in Beavercreek to pay the tax, including non residents. The city estimates that 75% of Beavercreek’s workforce does not live in city limits.

Two big groups will not have to pay, residents who already pay an income tax to another city will receive a 100% credit, as well as residents who are exempted per state law. The changes to the income tax levy reflect the reasons why voters previously turned it down.

“The amount of levy that we are terminating is 32% of our total property taxes that the city receives,” Landrum said.

If approved, the income tax would become effective January 1, 2023.