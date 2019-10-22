Two familiar candidates vying for mayor in first-of-its-kind Beavercreek election

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Beavercreek are getting ready for an election unlike any other in that city’s history. In every prior election, the top vote-getter of all the candidates elected to council would be elevated to mayor. This year voters will directly elect the mayor.

Both candidates have experience in the position. Candidate Julie Vann, a current councilwoman, says, “We totally respect each other. He is a really good person.”

It’s a civil campaign in Beavercreek as current mayor Bob Stone and councilwoman Julie Vann square off in the first direct election in the city’s nearly 40-year history. Stone says, “This is not the first time we’ve worked together. I was on council when she was mayor.”

Both have more than 10 years’ experience on city council, both have served as mayor. Stone says the city would be in good hand no matter who wins, but says the difference comes down to style. “I’m not one that is likely to have an initiative that I initiate. I’m trying to listen to the people and see what it is they want.”

Vann says, “Beavercreek needs a plan of action for how we’re going to go forward. We can’t just react to what is given to us. We can’t just react to the tornado; we need to have a plan.”

Tornado recovery is a top issue for both Vann and Stone. Both say the recovery will likely take years.

Stone says, “Obviously we have to continue with the tornadoes. We still have victims of the tornadoes that are not getting the insurance coverage they needed.”

Vann says the city’s shoestring budget leaves little room for error, saying the income tax system should be revised to better fund city needs. “However, because Beavercreek doesn’t have that legislation, even though it’s collected in Beavercreek, we don’t use that for our streets and police, we send that to our neighboring jurisdictions.”

Both candidates say this new direct election will help the city. Before, people would not vote for all the open council positions, only their mayoral choice. Now they can vote for every person they want to represent them.

