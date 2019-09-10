Two city council candidates decertified by board of elections

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)- It was announced Monday by The Green County Board of Elections that this November the ballots will not include a pair of city council candidates who were seeking re-election.

According to the Xenia Daily Gazette, the two incumbents, Mike Engle and Will Urschel, turned in petitions that included 50 signatures. Two Xenia citizens realized the candidates actually needed 75 per the city charter, and filed a protest last month.

The board made the decision to decertify both Engle and Urschel after hearing testimony. Steen stated, “The law is the law. I’m glad it came through. This is a procedural matter. I have no opinion (of the candidates) at all, good or ill.”

Urschel plans to appeal the decision to the second circuit court and Caupp for being a part of discussions after temporarily recusing himself as board chair due to his status as a former Xenia city council member.

Engle made no comment about the vote.

The board disagreed with Urschel when he said he believed the protest should be rejected because of the false information he and Engle received.

Board member Doris Adams stated that, “Even if the board finds that staff contributed to the error, the board is not stopped from removing the candidates from the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot as the candidates’ petitions do not conform to the substantive legal requirements of the city charter.”

The decision made Monday allows for Rebekah Dean, Dr. Edgar Wallace, and Thomas Scrivens to fill three out of the four spots that are available. Scrivens served on council to fill an unexpired term and Wallace is on council.

Cody Branum was certified as a write-in candidate.

