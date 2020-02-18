Live Now
Tuesday last day to register to vote in March primary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you want to vote in the March 17 Primary Tuesday is the last day to register.

You can fill out the registration forms in person, online or you can mail them in. If you choose to mail your forms in they must be postmarked with Tuesday’s date or they will not be accepted.

To register in person, go to your county Board of Elections, your local library or Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch. If you have recently changed your name or address you must update your registration by submitting a new form.

